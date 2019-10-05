Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Quiet conditions overnight into tomorrow morning. Sunday will start off mostly sunny with temps close to 70 degrees. Summer holds steady over East Texas for one more day, as we will see only isolated rain chances for the majority of the afternoon tomorrow and highs will climb back into the lower 90s. Late on Sunday, our first real cold front begins to move into East Texas. Along the front, a line of showers and thunderstorms will push south into our area overnight into early Monday morning. Most of these storms will remain sub-severe, but our northernmost counties along I-30 are included in a Marginal Risk(Level 1/5) of severe weather with isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail possible. Clearing conditions throughout the day on Monday and highs will struggle to reach the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday will be very pleasant with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s with nothing but sunshine. Our temperatures will warm back up to seasonal norms in the middle 80s before another cold front arrives late on Thursday. Another round of showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning before our highs cool down into the middle to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday afternoon.