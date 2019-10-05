Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting out with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Throughout the day we will see more and more sunshine with temperatures warming to the low 90s. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be our last above-average day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. Rain chances will roll around late in the day on Sunday and will carry over into Monday morning. In addition to the rain, we have a cold front coming through, which will significantly drop out temperatures. Monday morning expect temperatures to start in the lower 60s and only warm to the mid-70s. Tuesday we will start in the mid-50s and once again warm to the mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies and low 80s will return for Wednesday. Another cold front will come through between Thursday and Friday keeping our temperatures cool and our skies cloudy. Rain chances will increase towards the end of the week ad well.