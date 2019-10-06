Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off our Sunday with comfortable temperatures in the low to mid-70s and clear skies. Throughout the day you will notice more and more cloud cover, helping temperatures cap off in the mid-90s. As we head into the later afternoon and evening, be aware that we could start to see a few showers move into the area. As of now, it looks like the Tyler area could start to see showers as early as 4 pm with heavy rainfall following behind it. Showers and isolated thundershowers will continue to move through East Texas ahead of a cold front for the majority of the overnight hours. Most of the rain will clear up by mid-morning on Monday, but cooler temperatures will be left behind. Tomorrow we will only warm to the low to mid-70s with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Sunshine will increase as well as temperatures between Tuesday and Wednesday, warming to the lower to mid-80s. Another cold front passes late on Thursday and early on Friday once again increasing our rain chances and dropping our temperatures to the low 70s.