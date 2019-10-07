Angelina County sheriff: 2 people injured in shooting incident; 1 person in custody

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident that left two people injured Monday morning.
Sheriff Greg Sanches said that his deputies arrested Timothy Penick, 61. Penick was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Sanches said Penick has not been booked into the Angelina County Jail yet.
The shooting incident occurred at a home on Pine Cone Lane, which is off of Old Ewing Road, at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Sanches said that Penick knew the two victims and that the woman who was shot is Penicks’ daughter.
Sanches said the two victims are a man and a woman. One person was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Lufkin and the other was taken to a Nacogdoches hospital.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Sanches said.
