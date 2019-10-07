First Alert: Feeling our first taste of fall

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our first notable cold front has made its way through East Texas. In its wake, we have a cool, northerly breeze ushering in some drier air and cooler temperatures.
With cloud cover decreasing this evening, we will be in store for a partly cloudy night and overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s.
Tuesday will be a great weather day to get outdoors as we will see a sun-filled sky to go along with low humidity and highs topping out in the upper 70′s.
After another cool start to the day on Wednesday, we will undergo a quick warm-up courtesy of southerly winds that will return to our part of the state. Those southerly winds will bring our daytime highs back up into the middle 80′s.
We will then be tracking a second and stronger cold front that is slated to arrive this Friday. That front will bring us a 40% chance of rain followed by another shot of cool air for the upcoming weekend.
In fact, we could be waking up to temperatures in the upper 40's on both Saturday and Sunday mornings to go along with a cool sunshine and daytime highs struggling to reach the 70-degree mark.
