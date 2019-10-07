It’s an East Texas Now Pumpkin Carving Contest!

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We’re marking a monthlong celebration of fall and Halloween with a Pumpkin Carving Contest!
This month you can catch video of a haunted house tour, an interactive map of haunted houses across East Texas, a holiday makeup tutorial with a makeup artist and la live pumpkin carving contest. If you’d like to join our contest, submit your photo to enter!
Rules for Entry.
Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by KLTV and KTRE’s property, East Texas Now, 105 West Ferguson Rd. Tyler, TX 75702. In conjunction with the following: Stonewater Roofing. (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2019 and no entries will be accepted after 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 (“Promotion Period”). 5 finalists will be chosen to participate in a live pumpkin carving contest to be streamed on East Texas Now on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00pm (noon). Finalists will be notified by phone call and/or email. This promotion is void where prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and Federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Angelina County, Camp County, Cherokee County, Franklin County, Gregg County, Houston County, Nacogdoches County, Rusk County, Sabine County, San Augustine County, Smith County, Upshur County, and Wood County, in Texas (the “Viewing Area”), who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees, or persons living with employees or immediate family members of employees, of Gray Television, Inc., KLTV, KTRE, East Texas Now, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. The phrase “immediate family members” refers to spouses, parents, in-laws, children, siblings, and any other extended family members. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
How to Enter. To enter the contest, submit a photo of a pumpkin-carving you have created in the past 5 years and contact information at KLTV.com or KTRE.com (a visual will be available on the homepage of each site). Nominees must be eighteen years of age or older at the time of entry, and must live within the counties listed above.
No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. Online entries will not be accepted for the contest.
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that KLTV, KTRE, and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that East Texas Now may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. East Texas Now is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).
Prize(s). Five (5) winners will be chosen to carve a pumpkin in a live segment on East Texas Now on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. Finalists must bring their own pumpkin which should be cleaned out and prepared for carving prior to 12 p.m. (noon) on the day of the streaming event.
A physical prize/gift may be given to the overall winner (prize not to exceed $250 in value).
No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
Odds of Winning. The odds of winning vary – dependent on the number of eligible entries received.
Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A valid driver’s license or other valid picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner, and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility prior to receiving their prize, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize within 3 business days or the prize will be forfeited.
Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. The East Texas Weekend will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from The East Texas Weekend if The East Texas Weekend reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name, voice, likeness, biography, and opinions in publicity in any media, worldwide, without any additional compensation or consideration, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that The East Texas Weekend, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused. Entrant releases Sponsor(s) from any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy, product liability, and merchandise delivery.
Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by East Texas Now, KLTV, or KTRE. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by East Texas Now are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). Sponsor disclaims any representations or warranties regarding the merchantability or fitness of any prize.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.