Red Zone Week 7 schedule

This week the Red Zone game of the Week will be Hallsville visiting Lindale. The 3-2 (1-1) Eagles hold the last playoff spot in 9-5A DII. The Bobcats, 2-3 (0-2) are on the outside looking in. A Hallsville win would propel the Bobcats over the Eagles and into the playoff picture, depending on what happens with Nacogdoches and Mount Pleasant.