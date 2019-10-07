Red Zone Week 7 schedule

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have reached the halfway point for pretty much every team in East Texas. Now district play is here, and every game matters. Every game will determine playoff spots and playoff seeding in some form or fashion.
This week the Red Zone game of the Week will be Hallsville visiting Lindale. The 3-2 (1-1) Eagles hold the last playoff spot in 9-5A DII. The Bobcats, 2-3 (0-2) are on the outside looking in. A Hallsville win would propel the Bobcats over the Eagles and into the playoff picture, depending on what happens with Nacogdoches and Mount Pleasant.
6A
Longview vs Mesquite Horn @ Hanby Stadium 7:30 p.m.
5A
West Mesquite vs John Tyler @ Rose Stadium 7 p.m.
Lufkin vs College Station @ Lufkin 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville vs Pine Tree @ Pine Tree 7:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches vs Whitehouse @ Whitehouse 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville vs Lindale @ Lindale 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs Marshall @ Marshall 7:30 p.m.
Ennis vs Sulphur Springs @ Sulphur Springs 7:30 p.m.
4A
Carthage vs Van @ Van 7:30 p.m.
Henderson vs Palestine @ Palestine 7:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill vs Kilgore @ Kilgore 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill vs Gilmer @ Gilmer 7:30 p.m.
Pleasant Grove vs Pittsburg @ Pittsburg 7:30 p.m.
Tarkington vs Center @ Center 7:30 p.m.
Jasper vs Shepherd @ Shepherd 7:30 p.m.
Livingston vs Splendora @ Splendora 7:00 p.m.
Athens vs Waxahachie Life @ Waxahachie Life 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro vs Canton @ Canton 7:30 p.m.
Bullard vs Wills Point @ Wills Point 7:30 p.m.
3A
Hughes Springs vs Atlanta @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.
Gateway Charter vs Edgewood @ Edgewood 7:30 p.m.
Palestine Westwood vs Franklin @ Franklin 7:30 p.m.
Crockett vs Tomball Christian Home School @ Tomball 7:30 p.m.
Coldspring vs Diboll @ Diboll 7:30 p.m.
Elkhart vs Trinity @ Elkhart 7:30 p.m.
Corrigan vs New Waverly @ New Waverly 7:30 p.m.
Newton vs Kountze @ Kountze 7:30 p.m.
Anderson- Shiro vs Hemphill @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m.
Bonham vs Emory Rains @ Rains 7:30 p.m.
Kemp vs Eustace @ Eustace 7:30 p.m.
Life School Oak Cliff vs Malakoff @ Malakoff 7:30 p.m.
Arp vs Alba Golden @ Alba Golden 7:30 p.m.
Grand Saline vs Frankston @ Frankston 7:30 p.m.
Troup vs Quitman @ Quitman 7:30 p.m.
Winona vs Harmony @ Harmony 7:30 p.m.
Queen City vs Elysian Fields @ Elysian Fields 7:30 p.m.
Waskom vs Dekalb @ Dekalb 7:30 p.m.
Daingerfield vs Ore City @ Ore City 7:30 p.m.
Pewitt vs New Diana @ New Diana 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon vs Jefferson @ Jefferson 7:30 p.m.
Mineola vs Gladewater @ Gladewater 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro vs Sabine @ Sabine 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk vs White Oak @ White Oak 7:30 p.m.
Woodville vs Buna @ Buna 7:30 p.m.
2A
Joaquin vs Linden-Kildare @ Linden-Kildare 7:30 p.m.
James Bowie vs Mt. Enterprise @ Mt. Enterprise 7:30 p.m.
Detroit vs Overton @ Overton 7:30 p.m.
Grapeland vs Colmesneil @ Colmesneil 7:00 p.m.
West Sabine vs Groveton @ Groveton 7p.m.
Hull Daisetta vs San Augustine @ San Augustine 7 p.m.
Shelbyville vs Deweyville @ Deweyville 7:00 p.m.
Harleton vs Beckville Beckville 7:30 p.m.
Garrison vs Timpson @ Timpson 7:30 p.m.
Alto vs Big Sandy @ Big Sandy 7:30 p.m.
Cushing vs Carlilse @ Carlilse 7:30 p.m.
Hawkins vs Union Grove @ Union Grove 7:30 p.m.
Centerville vs Cayuga @ Cayuga 7:30 p.m.
Cross Roads vs Kernes @ Kernes 7:30 p.m.
Como-Pickton vs Boles @ Boles 7:30 p.m.
1A
Avalon vs Apple Springs @ Apple Springs 7p.m.
Chester vs Sanchez (Houston) @ Sanchez 7 p.m.
Union Hill vs Trinidad @ Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
Private Schools
Kings Academy vs TACA @ Plano 1 p.m. Saturday
Trinity School of Texas vs Weatherford Christian @ Weatherford 7:30 p.m.
Longview Christian Heritage vs Harvest Christian @ Harvest Christian 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Heat vs Johnson County Sports Association @ JCSA 7:30 p.m.
East Texas Christian Academy vs Greenville Christian @ Greenville 4 p.m.
T.K. Gorman vs Ft. Worth Calvary @ Calvary 7:30 p.m.
Grace vs McKinney Christian @ Grace 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill vs Dallas Christian @ Brook Hill 7:30 p.m.
All Saints vs Newman Int. @ All Saints 7:30 p.m.
Willowbend vs Fannindel @ Fannindel 10:05 a.m.
