Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas. Today was our final day of the extended summer and a cool down is right around the corner. Our first real cold front of the fall season is on track to push through East Texas late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Showers and thunderstorms along the front will push south/southeast through East Texas overnight into early tomorrow morning. Counties along and north of Interstate 20 are included in a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) of severe weather with isolated damaging wind gusts and pocket change hail being the primary threats. Our showers should become very isolated by tomorrow afternoon as skies begin to quickly clear behind the front. Northerly winds will be breezy at 10-20 mph with gusts reaching as high as 25+ mph for the better part of the day, and highs for your Monday will struggle to reach the middle 70s. Tuesday continues to look as close to perfect as possible, waking up in the upper 50s and highs only in the upper 70s with nothing but sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures get close to normal for this time of year in the middle 80s. Rain chances pick up late Thursday ahead of our next cold front set to arrive during the day on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Friday afternoon before skies clear out Friday night behind the front. Saturday we’ll wake up with sunshine and breezy northerly winds with temperatures ranging in the upper 40s and lower 50s before warming only into the upper 60s! Sunday is looking sunny and comfortable, with morning lows in the middle 50 and afternoon highs in the middle 70s.