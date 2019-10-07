Trinity Police Department: Discovery of burned, abandoned car led to murder arrest

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Trinity Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man on a murder charge after a check into a report of a burned vehicle turned into an investigation into a 41-year-old man’s death.
According to a Nixle report posted on the Trinity Police Department’s Facebook page, Tivirus Craft was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Sunday. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.
The Nixle post stated that what started as a burned and abandoned vehicle complaint turned into an investigation into the murder of a 41-year-old.
The Nixle report did not give the victim’s name or his cause of death.
