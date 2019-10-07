VFW Post 1836 Fall Carnival attracts hundreds, helps local veterans in need

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The VFW Post 1836 Fall Carnival has been an annual event for decades in Angelina County and proceeds from ticket sales are used to give back to veterans, according to President Judy Conner.
“Three or four of our ladies go to the VA clinic twice a week and serve food to the veterans because so many of them have to go and get tests and things. And they can’t eat before they go,” said Conner. “If they need a bill paid or food and if they need a ride to the doctor we take them to the doctor.”
Admission to the carnival is free but fair-goers could purchase $25-dollar wrist bands for a variety of games, food, and rides.
“I think it’s a good deal with the band because you can ride how many rides you want to ride and also, you’re saving money too and supporting the veterans,” said Cora Simon, a carnival attendee.
Those in attendance said they look forward to the event every year for the fellowship and to give back to the community.
“I like popcorn, I like to ride and the scary house and just enjoy myself. And I get to exercise from it and get to see people I haven’t seen in a long time,” said Simon.
“That’s what I like most. Seeing the grandmas and the grandpas because I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren and just to see a family come out and have fun, something you can afford,” said Conner.
The VFW also hosted a canned food drive and they collected up to 400 canned goods to donate to homeless veterans.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.