Victim shot at, pistol-whipped in attempted armed robbery in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police said they responded to an armed robbery Sunday.
According to Lufkin police, they responded to 712 Hoo Hoo Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the victim said he was sitting on his porch when three black males – two of them with guns – approached. One of the armed men put a gun to his head, demanding money.
The man’s adult son was pulling into the driveway at the time and interrupted the robbery.
Police said when the man’s son got out of his vehicle and walked up to the house not realizing what was going on, one of the men shot at him. The man’s son and the suspect who shot at him scuffled over the gun before the man’s son lost his footing and he fell backward. The suspect then hit the man’s son on the head with the gun before he and the other two men fled on foot.
The man’s son was treated by Lufkin Fire paramedics for the gash to his head, but he refused hospital transport. The man said he recognized one of the men as someone who stopped by his home earlier in the day to test drive a vehicle he had for sale.
The incident remains under investigation and police are developing suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
