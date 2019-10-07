WEBXTRA: Angelina College hosts event to discuss domestic violence, sexual assault

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today- Angelina College hosted a lunch and learn program with the campus police department and Family Crisis Center. Students learned about resources including a hotline they can call if they were a victim of domestic violence or know someone who was a victim.
The police chief and director of the police academy at Angelina College said they have have not had any assault cases on campus in the past two years.
Officials with the Family Crisis Center said they have seen an increase in assault cases this year.
