Baking competition, KTRE Night to kick off 42nd annual Piney Woods Fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Before the 42nd annual Piney Woods Fair in Nacogdoches opens its gates to the public, the fair will unofficially kick off the way it has for several years: a youth baking contest.
The fairgrounds smelled more like a bakery Tuesday morning as young competitors tried to bake their way to first place. Cakes, pies, cookies, and other baked items are judged for taste and appearance. The winners will be revealed Wednesday when the Piney Woods Fair officially begins.
This year, organizers said guests can expect plenty of food, rides, and family-friendly entertainment on the main stage.
“We’re hoping it attracts people from all over to come to Nacogdoches,” said Anita Scott, executive director of the Nacogdoches Exposition Center, where the fair is held every year. “It helps us to do what we do all throughout the year.
“[Raising money through the fair] helps us to maintain the building, the grounds, the equipment that we use throughout the year. It’s pretty important for us to hold this event.”
Opening day will be marked by KTRE Night. Guests who show up with three canned goods for local food banks will receive wristbands for unlimited rides at a special discount.
“It means a lot to these food banks for us to collect these [canned goods] and donate them over to them,” Scott explained. “That helps them during this time. And it’s a busy time for them as we move into the holidays.”
The 2019 Piney Woods Fair runs from Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 13. Admission is $5.
