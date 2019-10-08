Crime Stoppers releases surveillance video of 3 suspects who burglarized Lufkin High School

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the three people who broke into a Lufkin High School classroom on Sept. 24 and stolen 19 laptops.
Lufkin Crime Stoppers posted a bulletin with more information about the crime on Monday. The bulletin also included surveillance video of the three suspects and the vehicle they used.
“Few criminals fall into the ‘smart’ category,” the bulletin stated. “Most leave behind evidence or commit a crime from which they cannot gain, and that describes this week’s Crime of the Week suspects.”
According to the Crime Stoppers bulletin, three suspects forced their way into Lufkin High School on Sept. 24.
“They covered their faces, likely believing that would protect them from security cameras, but, apparently, didn't think to park their car out of sight or to conceal their physical appearances to prevent someone figuring out who they are,” the bulletin stated.
In a previous story, Sheila Adams, a spokeswoman for Lufkin ISD, said that three suspects went to a classroom in the high school’s N Ring and stole 19 laptop computers and one camera.
The Crime Stoppers bulletin stated the suspects showed their ignorance in their “choice of loot.”
The computers they stole were Apple's MacBook Pro, which, like an iPhone, are tied to iCloud accounts and cannot be readily used without first being deregistered from the owner's account,” the bulletin stated.
The officers who are investigating the crime have identified the vehicle the suspects used as a gold 2005 to 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix, the bulletin stated.
“Since Pontiac closed shop, and fewer Grand Prix are roaming the streets, finding who owns the car might be the quickest way to solve the burglary,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
Anyone who knows who committed the crime knows who owns the vehicle, or knows what happened to the stolen property is urged to submit a tip by clicking the “Solve This” button on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website. Tips may also be submitted via the Crime Stoppers app or by calling (936) 639-TIPS.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that assists the investigation might be eligible for a reward,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
