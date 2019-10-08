East Texas Ag News: Save summer seeds for spring wildflower planting

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you enjoy growing wildflowers, collect seed for your garden from summer bloomers for sowing next spring.
County extension agents in Overton say you should also save seeds from your favorite self-pollinating, non-hybrid garden flowers such as marigolds, cosmos, and zinnias by allowing the flower heads to mature.
To do this you’ll lay seeds down on a newspaper and turn often to dry them out. Then you’ll store the seeds in a glass jar or an envelope in a cool, dry, dark place.
Meanwhile, you’ll want to sow spring wildflower seeds like bluebonnets now.
County extension agents add that getting acid-treated bluebonnet seeds will give you a more reliable and seed germination. The acid-treated seeds allow nearly 100-percent germination in one to two weeks.
