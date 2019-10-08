Easy Baking: Turtle cookie bars by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe for decadent Turtle cookie bars is longtime favorite, especially during the holidays. This version makes it much easier by using a few shortcuts.
Turtle Cookie Bars
Ingredients:
16 ounce roll of sugar cookie dough
13 ounce can Dulce de Leche condensed milk (either in baking aisle or Hispanic foods section)
12 ounces chocolate chips, preferably semi-sweet or special dark
toasted pecan pieces
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13″ baking dish with foil, then spray the foil generously with cooking spray.
Spread the cookie dough across the bottom of the pan into a smooth even layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
Cool cookie crust completely.
Next, place the dulce de leche into a microwave safe bowl. Place the chocolate chips into a separate microwave safe bowl.
Microwave the caramel in 30 second increments, stirring between increments. When it is spreadable, pour it over the cookie crust, spreading smoothly across the whole thing.
Repeat the same process with the chocolate chips, being careful not to burn them. It usually only takes two 30-second intervals for them both to be sufficiently spreadable.
Toast the pecans: Place a cup of pecan pieces into a non-stick skillet. place over medium heat until slightly browned an fragrant, which usually happens in five minutes or less. Remove from heat immediately.
Sprinkle the pecans across the top of the chocolate, pressing into it very gently so they’ll stick when cooled. Place in the refrigerator and allow to cool completely and harden before cutting.
To cut, remove the bars with the ends of the foil, and place on a cutting board. Use a large serrated knife to cut into squares. Keep refrigerated.
