First Alert: One more cool night before a quick warming trend commences

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cool, autumn breeze has led to some fantastic weather here in the Piney Woods. With clear skies in place tonight, we will be treated to one more cool, crisp night as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 50′s.
After another cool start to the day on Wednesday, we will undergo a quick warm-up courtesy of southerly winds that will return to our part of the state. Those southerly winds will bring our daytime highs back up into the middle 80′s on Wednesday afternoon and upper 80′s by Thursday.
We will then be tracking a second and stronger cold front that is slated to arrive this Friday. That front will bring us a 60% chance of rain followed by another shot of cool air for the upcoming weekend.
The cool down this weekend will be even more noticeable as most East Texans will be waking up to temperatures in the middle-to-upper 40′s on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
With a cool, northerly breeze taking shape on Saturday, daytime highs will remain in the 60′s, offering us a cool sunshine.
Sunday will be a seasonally pleasant day with temperatures in the afternoon rebounding into the middle 70′s.
As we transition into next week, however, southerly winds will return, allowing some warmth and scattered downpours to return to our region.
