Murder trial underway for Lufkin man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The murder trial is underway for a Lufkin man who police say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend.
Andre Montrel Woods has been in the Angelina County Jail since May 2018. He’s charged in the death of Ashleigh Elijah, 24, of Lufkin.
Lufkin police say Woods shot Elijah following an argument in the 600 block of Chester Street. Elijah, who had moved to Houston, was in Lufkin visiting a friend when the shooting happened.
Police say Woods shot Elijah in the abdomen with a rifle and walked away. They say he then returned and shot her in the head at close range. Woods reportedly ran into a wooded area and was arrested three hours later.
KTRE’s Khyati Patel is in the courtroom where she’s following this developing story.
