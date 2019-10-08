Representatives discuss groundwater management across several East Texas counties

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Area 11 representatives met in Nacogdoches on Tuesday to discuss the progress of groundwater availability monitoring across various East Texas cities.
Groundwater management areas are located throughout Texas to serve as stewards of regional water supplies. Area 11 representatives oversee the evaluation of groundwater resources in the vicinity of the cities of Henderson, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Rusk, and Tyler.
During the meeting, a consultant stated there was a ‘disconnect’ in pumping data and measured water levels that needed to be discussed. Researchers will attempt to find out exactly where the discrepancy lies.
Representatives at the meeting further explained how important accurate data was when managing aquifers.
“Historically, we’ve used a lot of ‘guesstimation’ on water use and now we’re being able to measure more drawdown and recharge and things like that that affect the aquifer," said David Powell, groundwater management Area 11 chair.
The association is reaching out to Sanderson Farms, the newest poultry integrator in Area 11. The poultry industry is one of the larger water users in the region.
