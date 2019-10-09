Agriculture competitions lead-off opening days of 2019 Piney Woods Fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Keeping with tradition at the 2019 Piney Woods Fair, agricultural competitions helped kick-off the official first day of fair festivities in Nacogdoches.
Opening day began with the Market Broiler competition, which included 45 entries from every school in Nacogdoches County. It’s a big responsibility for the students, considered at the end of the day only one person would be crowned grand champion.
The honor went to 6-year-old Cason Cobb of Nacogdoches Regions Academy.
When asked whether he knew he’d win, “no not all,” he replied. “I figured we’d get 5th or 6th [place].
“I came outside every day after school, stirred them up, filled the waters, filled feeders; a lot of work,” he added.
Participation in the agriculture exhibits has dropped slightly from recent years. There are several contributing factors, including the 4-H and Future Farmers of America’s (FFA) diversification of categories that students can participate in.
Danni Amos with Garrison FFA knows about the drop in livestock interest first-hand; her team went to state in early 2019 and won in the field of Entomology.
Amos said students have so many opportunities compared to past years, it’s hard to keep your focus on only one or two categories.
“We’re currently facing, I wouldn’t really say it’s an issue, but the problem is there are so many opportunities for kids to get involved in,” Amos explained. “We do have kids who are involved in multiple organizations.”
Students will finish out Wednesday’s competition with a rabbit show, followed by a hog show on Thursday.
Wednesday night will be marked by KTRE Night. Guests who show up with three canned goods for local food banks will receive wristbands for unlimited rides at a special discount.
The 2019 Piney Woods Fair runs from Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 13. Admission is $5. CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL SCHEDULE
