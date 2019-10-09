District committee revisits eligibility of 2 Mount Vernon players, rules them ineligible based on residency

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The eligibility of two Mount Vernon ISD football players has been called back into question and a previous ruling has been reversed.
In September, a district executive committee approved the eligibility of two varsity players, Brock and Cameron Nellor. The eligibility of the two players had been called into question due to their residence. The students had transferred to Mt. Vernon and were living in a trailer park as they transitioned from Colorado.
On Sept. 18, they were ruled eligible to play on the team, which is coached by former Baylor head coach, Art Briles.
However, on Oct. 8, the 7-3A Division 1 DEC reversed that decision. Superintendent of MVISD Jason McCullough told the Dallas Morning News that he did not believe the punishment handed down by the DEC today includes the forfeiture of previous games. The UIL’s state executive committee does have the ability to strip teams of victories when it believes the school violated UIL rules, the paper stated.
“We are disappointed by and disagree with the sudden reversal of field by the District 7-AAA Executive Committee but respect its decision,” McCullough said in a statement to the Dallas paper. "Facts presented at a previous meeting on this topic resulted in the exoneration of the two students and validation of their athletic eligibility.
It is expected that Supt. McCullough will appeal the decision on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.