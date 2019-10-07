East Texas schools hosting Fields of Faith events on Wednesday

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday night students and community members from around the nations will all gather of football fields at the same time for a night of fellowship with the annual Fields of Faith event put on by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Schools participating in East Texas are Diboll, Lindale, Chapel Hill, Daingerfield, Beckville, Sulphur Springs, Trinity and Harmony.
More information can be found here on the free event for anyone to attend.
