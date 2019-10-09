First Alert: Warming up before a strong cold front cools us down on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Southerly winds have returned to East Texas and that means we will see warming conditions from now through the day on Thursday.
We will then be tracking a second and stronger cold front that is slated to arrive this Friday morning. That cold front will bring us a 60% chance of a few rain showers followed by a fresh batch of cooler air. That means Friday will be a backwards day in which our temperatures will fall from the 70′s in the morning into the lower 60′s by the afternoon hours.
Once skies begin to clear out somewhat on Friday night, we will be cooling down even more as wake-up temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 40′s on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
With a cool, northerly breeze taking shape on Saturday, daytime highs will remain in the 60′s, offering us a cool sunshine.
Sunday will be a seasonally pleasant day with temperatures in the afternoon rebounding into the middle 70′s under partly sunny skies.
As we transition into next week, however, southerly winds will ensue, allowing more warmth and cloud cover to quickly return to the Piney Woods. This warm, southerly flow will also lead to some modest rain chances returning for the early-to-middle part of next week as well.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.