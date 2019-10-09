Local business owners receive hands on training through business accelerator program

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Greg Patterson is the owner and photographer of House Photography and participated in the business accelerator program hosted by the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation.
“The program itself, the accelerated class it was a great experience. It helped us to forecast and maybe see some possible struggles and also see the opportunities that we have,” said Patterson.
Business owners participate in a 5-week hands on class every Tuesday in during the month of October.
“Business owners I think have gotten out of the program that it is a very hands-on program. We send them home with homework every class and then also we’ve got community leaders and business leaders who teach the program,” said Larissa Philpot, President and CEO of the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation.
With over 20 years of being in the photography business Patterson said he and his business partner were able to learn new things to help grow their business. “One of the first things that I remember is they encourage us to form a business plan and I mean we have been in business for over 20 years, so to think about formulating a business plan we put a lot of effort into that process and that helped us to think about who our target market was, what our clients look like and how has the business changed over those 20 years,” said Patterson.
The Nacogdoches Economic Develop Corporation said their goal is to help as many business owners as they can.
“I think that there is a misconception in the community, and this is probably a misconception everywhere that economic development corporations are just here to recruit big new businesses and that’s all they care about, and I think it’s important for everyone to know that NEDCO is here for all of our businesses,” said Philpot.
