Lufkin elementary uses Education Foundation grant to create outdoor classroom

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Students at Slack Elementary School in Lufkin are taking their lessons outside thanks to a grant provided by the Lufkin Independent School District’s Education Foundation.
The Education Foundation grant helped create an outdoor classroom consisting of chickens, turtles, as well as provide an opportunity for students to learn more about the world around them.
Wednesday’s lesson included a visit from a local veterinarian, who stopped by to certify the new chickens in the chick coop.
KTRE 9′s Stefante Randall also visited the students to learn more about the opportunity they will have for the remainder of the year, as well as how educators believe it will benefit future students.
