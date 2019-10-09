Lufkin police nab wanted man locked in deer stand with gun after crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested a wanted Lufkin man who they had to lure out of a deer stand using tear gas.
According to police, Trace Bentley was found in the deer stand after fleeing officers and crashing his car into a fence.
According to the press release, police learned Bentley, 22, who had felony warrants and had previously gotten away from DPS, was at a home on Saint Andrews Circle. When officers arrived, Bentley tried to leave the home in a Cadillac. Officers ordered him to stop, but he refused and drove down the driveway, hitting several trees. He continued up a neighboring driveway and crashed into a fence, according to the press release.
Bentley then ran into a wooded area behind the subdivision and into a box-style deer stand, according to the press release. Police discovered that Bentley had locked himself inside with a gun, so police called a special response team to the area.
According to the press release, the team tried to talk Bentley out of the stand for several hours but eventually had to fire tear gas into the stand to get Bentley to come out. Police arrested Bentley around 1:40 a.m.
Bentley had warrants for possession of a dangerous drug, resisting arrest and evading arrest. More charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.