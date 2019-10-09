2 suspects in Garrison-area burglaries, thefts allegedly stole pickup, ATV, guns, tools

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An ongoing investigation into a string of burglaries and thefts that occurred in the Garrison area has resulted in two felony arrests, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.
The two suspects allegedly burglarized homes and buildings and stole a pickup, an ATV, a UTV, six guns, multiple tools, and equipment.
Mark Allen Dziedzic, 24, and Corey Jimmerson, 36, both of Garrison, are still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Dziedzic was charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation, two counts of state-jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony burglary of a building charge, and a state-jail felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000 charge. His collective bond amount has been set at $30,000.
Jimmerson was charged with second-degree felony burglary of a habitation, state-jail felony burglary of a building, state-jail theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and Class A misdemeanor evading arrest. According to online Nacogdoches County jail records, no bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.
In the press release, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said that his investigators have been working on multiple burglary and theft cases since Sept. 16. He added that all the cases have been linked to Dziedzic and Jimmerson.
According to the press release, the two men burglarized homes and buildings, and they stole a 1993 Dodge dually diesel pickup from Bulldog Tire in Garrison. They also allegedly stole a 2007 Honda all-terrain vehicle (ATV), a 2005 Yamaha utility task vehicle (UTV), six guns, and multiple tools and pieces of equipment, including a welder/generator with an estimated value of $10,000.
The press release stated that most of the stolen property has been recovered.
The NCSO investigators on the case interviewed multiple people, including the two suspects. They also executed search warrants and search several pieces of property, the press release stated.
NCSO investigators arrested Dziedzic at his home in Garrison on Sept. 17.
During the investigation, Jimmerson was also identified as a suspect in the burglary and theft cases, the press release stated. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
NCSO deputies went to arrest Jimmerson at his home on County Road 271 on Tuesday, and he allegedly ran away from them. After a long search, Jimmerson was found hiding under a trailer house, the press release stated, and he was taken into custody without any further incident.
