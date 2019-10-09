Testimony continues in Day 2 of murder trial for Lufkin man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Testimony resumed Wednesday in the murder trial of a Lufkin man who police accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend.
Andre Montrel Woods has been in the Angelina County Jail since May 2018. He’s charged in the death of Ashleigh Elijah.
Lufkin police said Woods shot Elijah following an argument.
Prosecutors told the jury Tuesday they discovered surveillance video from a neighbor that places Woods at the scene of the crime. Prosecutors showed that video to jurors on Wednesday; jurors also heard from the neighbor who owned the surveillance camera about what they heard and saw the night of the shooting.
Defense attorneys noted that investigators did not find any gunshot residue or blood on Woods’ clothes and that Elijah’s boyfriend at the time was within feet of her when she was shot and left in a car afterward.
The judge in the case has called for a recess; testimony will resume Thursday morning.
