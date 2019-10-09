WEBXTRA: Houston dance company performs for Lufkin Middle School students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students at Lufkin Middle School experienced an educational performance on Wednesday.
The Angelina Arts Alliance has brought in the Fly Dance Company to East Texas. The group will entertain, educate, and inspire close to 3,000 students in East Texas throughout the next three days.
Based in Houston, Fly Dance Company offers fun, fast-action, educational shows scripted and designed to deliver entertainment, knowledge, and important social messages to school-aged audiences.
Schedule of performances:
- Wed, Oct 9 @ 4:45 p.m. - Lufkin Boys and Girls Club
- Thurs, Oct 10 @ 9 a.m. - Huntington High School
- Thurs, Oct 10 @ 1 p.m. - Diboll Elementary (Temple)
- Fri, Oct 11 @ 9 a.m. - Huntington High School
- Fri, Oct 11 @ 10:30 - Huntington High School
- Fri, Oct 11 @ 1:30 p.m. - Dunbar Elementary School
