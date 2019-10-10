AAA Texas: Average gas price drops five cents across state, parts of East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This week’s statewide average gas price is five cents below what it was a week ago, and drivers in the Tyler area are seeing the same drop, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide average is $2.29, which puts it at 38 cents lower than this time last year. In Tyler, the average price of a gallon of unleaded is $2.21. It was $2.26 last Thursday.
Drivers in Longview aren’t seeing that big of a drop, but prices are still down two cents lower when compared to last week, with the average price at $2.28.
Drivers in Nacogdoches and Angelina counties are paying an average of $2.34 per gallon.
Across the state, drivers in El Paso are paying the most at $2.51, while drivers in Denison and Sherman are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon.
The week-to-week dip means gas prices are now following normal fall trends, according to AAA Texas.
“Fall is here, and demand for retail gasoline is dropping and with it concerns of higher gas prices seen in September are quickly fading,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. "The average gas price in Texas is still two cents more than one month ago, but market analysts anticipate prices will continue falling in the weeks to come.”
Total domestic crude inventories in the U.S. grew by 3.1 million barrels, according to the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration. The EIA also reports crude stocks are 18.7 million barrels higher than where they were at this time last year.
The national average is down two cents from last week at $ 2.64 a gallon.
