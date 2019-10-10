3 arrested during Cherokee County drug bust

CHEROKEE, COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Three people were arrested Wednesday during a Cherokee County drug bust.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the arrests Thursday.
John Paul Hicks, 36, of Alto, Shanna Hicks Selman, 40, of Alto and Rebekah McEntire, 38, of Lufkin were all arrested during the execution of a search warrant in the 900 block of South Marcus Street in Alto.
CCSO says three adults and two juveniles were at the residence at the time of the bust.
Hicks had a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is also charged with possession of controlled substance, endangering a child, and possession of marijuana.
Selman is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.
McEntire is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials seized suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office, Alto Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Division and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens all participated in the search.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.