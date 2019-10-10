DPS: Man dies after having medical emergency, crashing car on US 59

By KTRE Digital Media Staff | October 10, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:44 AM

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A Houston man died after officials believe he had a medical emergency and crashed his car in Polk County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, they responded to a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m Tuesday on US 59, south of Diboll.

Their preliminary crash investigation indicates the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south when they believe he “experienced a medical emergency." This caused the pickup to leave the roadway and crash into the guardrail before overturning.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Stevenson McClendon, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County justice of the peace.

DPS also reported investigators found about 165 pounds of what they believe to be marijuana.

