DPS: Man dies after having medical emergency, crashing car on US 59

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A Houston man died after officials believe he had a medical emergency and crashed his car in Polk County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, they responded to a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m Tuesday on US 59, south of Diboll.
Their preliminary crash investigation indicates the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south when they believe he “experienced a medical emergency." This caused the pickup to leave the roadway and crash into the guardrail before overturning.
The driver, identified as 63-year-old Stevenson McClendon, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County justice of the peace.
DPS also reported investigators found about 165 pounds of what they believe to be marijuana.
