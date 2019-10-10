East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All weight class averages of feeder steers and heifers ended a full two to four dollars lower compared to last week. That’s according to the East Texas livestock market report in Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended a full 3 dollars lower, meanwhile, slaughter bulls ended two dollars higher.
The report also mentions that the plainer and hard-to-place feeder calves are the ones witnessing most of the weaker figures as the gap between the front-end calves and the plainer calves continues to widen in demand and dollars.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes traded mostly steady to firm, and there were even a few sales that were up to 10 dollars higher.
Trade activity around the state was moderate to good with producers making room for more inventory.
Coastal Bermuda producers in north and east texas waiting for hay to dry back up from rainfall.
