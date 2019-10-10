East Texas food banks benefit from successful KTRE Night at Piney Woods Fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Piney Woods Fair celebrated another successful opening night, as well as another successful food drive for four East Texas food banks.
The opening night of the Piney Woods Fair is KTRE Night; guests who bring 3 canned food items to the fair received a special discount on all-you-can-ride wristbands. Organizers said close to 70 boxes of canned food were donated by fair guests.
“We’re able to share the food with food banks in Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County,” said Mike Wiggins, food drive coordinator. “Thanks to the Evans Carnival and volunteers from SFA, Nacogdoches High School, and Godtell, we’ve got a lot of good help to gather the food we need for food banks.”
Thursday morning, volunteers divvied up donations between the four East Texas food banks receiving them. Godtell, Harvest House, Project H.O.P.E and Cushing Food Bank all received at least 20 boxes of canned foods each.
The 2019 Piney Woods Fair runs from Wednesday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 13. Admission is $5. CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL SCHEDULE
