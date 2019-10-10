First Alert: Winds of change will bring us rain and a big dip in temperatures on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The unseasonably warm weather today will be replaced by falling temperatures as a strong, fall cold front blasts through the Piney Woods on Friday morning.
This cold front will bring us a 60% chance of morning rain showers followed by a fresh batch of cooler air. That means Friday will be a backwards day in which our temperatures will fall from the upper 60′s in the morning into the upper 50′s by lunchtime and into the afternoon time frame.
Once the rain ends, the skies will remain cloudy for the duration of your Friday. You combine the falling temperatures with a stiff, north wind at 15 to 20 mph and it will feel even cooler than that.
Once skies begin to clear out somewhat on Friday night, we will be cooling down even more as wake-up temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 40′s on Saturday morning and right around 50 on Sunday.
With a cool, northerly breeze taking shape on Saturday, daytime highs will remain in the 60′s, offering us a cool sunshine.
Sunday will be a seasonally pleasant day with temperatures in the afternoon rebounding into the middle 70′s despite the fact that skies will turn mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.
As we transition into next week, however, southerly winds will ensue, allowing more warmth and cloud cover to quickly return to the Piney Woods. This warm, southerly flow will also lead to some modest rain chances returning for the early-to-middle part of next week as well before another cold front moves in by next Wednesday.
