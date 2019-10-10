Gift of Love: Chelsy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are some things we carry in life that make us feel heavy.
However, one East Texas teen is proving the good memories are worth their weight.
Chelsy, 15, can hold her most precious belongings in one pink handbag. She carefully set her accessory on a hook at Serenity Nail & Spa before taking a seat.
“I kind of want to do an ombre,” Chelsy told us as she looked through dozens of color options.
The teen told us she was excited to have her nails done for her upcoming Homecoming events.
A little nail prep didn’t stop Chelsy from sharing with us what she brought with her.
“A painting I did, I brought journals because I love journaling, oh and my high heels,” said Chelsy as she set her items next to her.
From art pieces to photos of her favorite memories, this cache of items was the most tangible reflection of the sophomore’s heart.
“Oh and this was when we went swimming in the middle of winter,” said Chelsy as she pointed to a picture of her soaked hair and clothes alongside her best friend.
Immediately upon meeting Chelsy, you’ll learn she is fun, friendly, stylish, creative and continuously hopeful for a future with a family who will make her their own.
“Here it is!” Chelsy said as she found a picture of a former foster sister hidden inside a journal. “I met her at my old placement.”
The picture showed the 12-year-old overcome with laughter during Easter pictures last year.
“We were all throwing roses at her while she was taking the picture,” said Chelsy. “We were all getting along that day, we were all having fun.”
The 15-year-old said she’s already a big sister, but she needs a family to help get to her.
“She’s six-years-old,” said Chelsy. “I’ve never met her and that’s on my wish list to meet her.”
Eventually, Chelsy hopes to be able to put down her special bag for good. This time, in a place she never wants to leave.
“[Somewhere] that their family is always together, they’re always doing things together, they’re either sitting down at the table doing a puzzle or outside doing a garden or something like that.”
For more information on how to adopt Chelsy or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.