Gordmans to launch multiple stores across East Texas in 2020

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Exit “Stage” left and make way for Gordmans.
Clothing retailer Stage is preparing to convert several stores across East Texas to Gordmans stores next year. Stage Manager of Brand Publicity Blakeley Graham announced the news Thursday.
“Stage will begin converting most of its department stores to Gordmans in early 2020,” Blakeley said. “However, some Stage stores may continue to operate under their current nameplate.”
Locations to be converted in 2020 include Kilgore, Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Tyler. A Longview location is also being considered.
“We are still working through the details regarding some locations across the store fleet, and the Stage in Longview is one of these locations,” Graham said.
The company says shoppers are responding well to Gordmans’ off-price concept, which offers an array of brand name products at low prices. Gordmans offers apparel, home decor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and other items.
Stage employees will be offered positions at the new stores and the company expects to hire additional staff.