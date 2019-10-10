Ladyjacks earn No.2 spot in SLC preseason poll

From SFA Athletics
The Stephen F. Austin women's basketball team was picked to finish second in 2019-20 in the Southland Conference Preseason Poll, per a release from the conference office on Thursday.
SFA received a total of 255 points and nine out of a possible 26 first-place votes. The poll was voted upon by a head coaches and sports information director from each of the conference’s 13 member schools, with voting for one’s own team not permitted. Thursday’s poll release marks the second straight season in which the Ladyjacks have been tabbed as runners-up in the conference’s preseason poll, and comes on the heels of a second place finish by the 'Jacks in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
Entering the fifth season under head coach Mark Kellogg , the Ladyjacks are poised for yet another successful season in Nacogdoches. The 2018-19 campaign saw the team post a third consecutive 25-win season as well as earning a third consecutive postseason tournament berth. The 'Jacks return eight letter winners from last season’s campaign, and welcome a pair of transfers along with three freshman to the fold this year. Five players with starting experience return from last season, including regular starters Stephanie Visscher, Alyssa Mayfield, Marissa Banfield and Riley Harvey.
Despite being tabbed to finish second overall in league play, SFA did not receive any consideration on the Southland’s Preseason All-Conference Teams released on Wednesday, as the ten spots were filled by players from ACU, SHSU and Texas A&M-CC.
Finishing slightly ahead of the 'Jacks in the poll was Abilene Christian, winners of last season’s conference tournament. The Wildcats received 273 total votes and 14 of the first-place votes. Piney Woods rival Sam Houston State received 234 votes, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi tallied 229 and Lamar rounded out the top five with 195 total votes. Central Arkansas was picked to finish sixth with 172 votes, while Nicholls took the seventh spit with 154 votes. New Orleans followed in eighth with 113 votes, followed by McNeese in ninth with 111. Southeastern Louisiana (86), Northwestern State (78), Houston Baptist (73) and UIW (55) rounded out spots 10-13 in the poll.