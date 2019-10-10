Ladyjacks earn No.2 spot in SLC preseason poll

SFA received a total of 255 points and nine out of a possible 26 first-place votes. The poll was voted upon by a head coaches and sports information director from each of the conference’s 13 member schools, with voting for one’s own team not permitted. Thursday’s poll release marks the second straight season in which the Ladyjacks have been tabbed as runners-up in the conference’s preseason poll, and comes on the heels of a second place finish by the 'Jacks in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.