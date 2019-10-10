Nacogdoches ISD workshop offers tools to empower parents at home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Independent School District is holding a workshop to better help parents build a sense of structure that can benefit their child when they’re away from the classroom.
Organizers believe structure is immensely important when it comes to home life, and that structure carries over in the behavior of children when they go to school. With that in mind, Nacogdoches ISD will hold a series of workshops on various campuses to empower parents.
“What we wanted to do was to develop a program that would help the families work with their own children in the home,” said Eddie Harwell, social worker for NISD. “[And] help them to develop some skillsets to help them to be safe, be honest, be responsible, and be respectful. Both at home, in the school, and in the community."
Teaching children to care for others, healthy discipline strategies, assessing consequences, implementing time-outs, de-escalating an angry child, establishing structure and family rules, teaching respect, and building self-esteem are some of the areas explored.
“Our ultimate goal is to help the children be successful in the classroom,” Harwell explained. “So, we’re doing that by empowering the parents at home to develop some skill sets that will help them with their own children.”
There are nine remaining Empowering Parents workshops that will continue throughout the 2019-20 school year. Organizers said it’s important to note that the workshops are not for just NISD families, but for any parent who would like to attend.
The following classes are scheduled:
• Oct. 24 at Raguet Elementary with lunch provided by Cotton Patch.
• Nov. 14 at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary with lunch provided by Napoli’s. This is a bilingual session.
• Dec. 7 at University Mall with lunch provided by Precious Cycle.
• Jan. 23, 2020, at Judy B. McDonald Public Library with lunch provided by Mike’s BBQ. This is a bilingual session.
• Feb. 8, 2020, at University Baptist Church with lunch provided by Panda Express.
• Feb. 27, 2020, at Emeline Carpenter Elementary with lunch provided by Pizza Hut. This is a bilingual session.
• March 5, 2020, at Brooks-Quinn-Jones Elementary with lunch provided by Taco Casa. This is a bilingual session.
• April 23, 2020, at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary with lunch provided by Butcher Boys. This is a bilingual session.
• May 7, 2020, at Judy B. McDonald Public Library with lunch provided by Pizza Hut. This is a bilingual session.
