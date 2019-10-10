Red Zone preview between Lufkin Panthers, College Station Cougars

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin and College Station will meet up Friday night at Abe Martin Stadium for a game that has big 8-5A district championship implications.
The No.5 Panthers beat the Cougars last year on the road 35-3. So far this year both teams are 4-1 and then 2-0 in district play. The only other team undefeated in district play with the Panthers and Cougars is the Magnolia West Mustangs. The Mustangs will be playing Caney Creek, a game they should win. If that plays out then by the end of the night Friday the three way tie-for first would then be a two-way tie.
Lufkin is not too worried about that. Their concern is on the game this week.
"This is just another game to us," safety Bugg Thompson said. "It is just another team in our way to our goal."
The Pack also knows it will be a tough game Friday night against College Stations.
"The way we did them last year, they feel disrespect and are going to come with it," Thompson said. "We are going to come with it too and do them like we did last year."
"They are approaching it the way we are," Lufkin Coach Todd Quick said. "They are still viewing this as the game of the state. It is a big game for us. It is a big game for them."
Kickoff between the two teams is set for 7:30 pm.
