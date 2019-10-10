SFA continues to dominate SLC foes, sweeps New Orleans

SET ONE | rv SFA 25, New Orleans 17• With an upset on their minds, the Privateers traded points with the Ladyjacks through the early stages of the match. Neither side enjoyed a lead of more than two points through the infancy of the match which featured seven ties. • It wasn't until Evans started a 5-0 Ladyjack run with her fourth termination of the night that the visitors started to pull away. Included in that surge were kills from Ariana Pagan and Xariah Williams which helped the Ladyjacks open up a 17-12 lead. • Though the Privateers made things interesting by closing the gap to two, 17-15, with a 3-0 run out of their timeout, SFA answered with another sizable run in order to take the set. Pagan and Taya Mitchell teamed up for both of the visitors' two blocks in the set through the Ladyjacks' 8-2 run to conclude the frame. • Two unforced attack errors as well as a ball handling error by the Privateers during that run helped SFA close things out.• SFA finished with a 16-6 edge in kills through the opening frame which helped offset a .091 attack percentage by the visitors. Fortunately, SFA's defense played a large part in it getting the upper hand as it held New Orleans to a clip of .000 through the first.