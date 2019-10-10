SFA’s Kevon Harris picks up first team SLC preseason honors

From SFA Athletics
FRISCO, Texas - In an announcement made Wednesday morning by the Southland Conference, SFA men's basketball senior Kevon Harris has been selected as one of the five players on the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team.
A senior out of Ellenwood, Ga., Harris is the 'Jacks' lone representative among the 10 players listed on the Preseason All-Southland Conference squads and one of four seniors on the First Team list. It also marks the second-straight season in which Harris has seen his name appear on the Preseason All-Southland Conference First Team list.
Through the 2018-19 season - his first as an upperclassman - Harris emerged as one of the 'Jacks' best players. Harris ranked second on the team in scoring, putting in points at a clip of 17.8 per game. In Southland Conference action, however, Harris took his game to another level and was the only player in the 13-team league who averaged north of 20 points per game in league tilts.
He led the league in Southland Conference scoring by averaging 20.2 points per game. In 10 of his 18 Southland games, Harris amassed 20 or more points and all three of the junior's outings of 30 or more points came against Southland Conference foes.
An efficient scorer from all areas of the floor, Harris put up a shooting split of .420/.369/.786 in 2018-19. In conference-only games, the junior shot .537/.405/.750. For the year, Harris also led the 'Jacks in rebounding at a clip of 6.5 per game and as the season went along Harris climbed his way up a number of the 'Jacks' all-time statistical charts.
Following the conclusion of his 2018-19 year, Harris hauled in All-Southland Conference Second Team and NABC All-District 23 First Team honors for his play. As he heads into his senior year in 2019-20, Harris currently ranks among the top ten all-time in a number of SFA's NCAA-era statistical charts including three-pointers made (sixth, 129), free throws made (fourth, 323), free throws attempted (eighth, 456) and field goals made (eighth, 420). Harris also needs just four more rebounds to reach 500 in his collegiate career. By the time the 2018-19 season was in the books Harris had also risen to 15th on SFA's all-time scoring charts with 1,292 career points.
In a little less than one month, Harris and the rest of the 'Jacks will return to the court to begin their 2019-20 campaign. SFA opens the season with four consecutive games inside William R. Johnson Coliseum and that stretch begins with a season-opening showdown against LeTourneau on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
2019-20 Preseason All-Southland Conference Men's Basketball Teams
First Team
Kevon Harris | SFA | G/F | Sr. | Ellenwood, Ga.
Ian DuBose | Houston Baptist | G | Jr. | Durham, N.C.
Kai Mitchell | Sam Houston State | F/C | Sr. | Haverstraw, N.Y.
Payten Ricks | Abilene Christian | G | Sr. | Wichita, Kan.
Bryson Robinson | New Orleans | G | Sr. | Mesquite, Texas
Second Team
Hayden Koval | Central Arkansas | C | Jr. | Prosper, Texas
Roydell Brown | McNeese | G | Sr. | Lafayette, La.
Deandre Jones | Central Arkansas | PG | Jr. | Boise, Idaho
Sha’Markus Kennedy | McNeese | F | Sr. | Tuscaloosa, Ala.
T.J. Atwood | Lamar | G/F | Sr. | Beaumont, Texas