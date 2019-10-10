Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out a bit warmer than past mornings this week. We’ll wake up in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly cloudy skies. This afternoon we are looking to stay mostly dry and much warmer than average with highs likely reaching into the lower 90s by the heat of the day. Thankfully another big cool down is on the way in the form of a very potent cold front that will move into East Texas overnight into Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely along and just behind the front as it passes by. There is a greater risk for severe weather to our northwest, but we could see a few stronger thunderstorms produce some pocket change hail and damaging gusty winds. Our cold front will likely still be moving through Central and Deep East Texas counties early tomorrow morning, so be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes to get the kids to school or get yourself to work just to be safe. Our highs for tomorrow will be in the morning, with temperatures sitting in the middle 70s just ahead of the front, before dropping into the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon hours. A chilly start for your Saturday with morning lows in the middle to upper 40s! Nothing but sunshine for your Saturday with highs in the middle 60s. Increasing cloud cover Sunday through Tuesday with temps warming back into the lower to middle 80s before another cold front pushes through East Texas overnight into Wednesday, likely bringing afternoon highs back into the middle 70s.