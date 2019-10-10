VIDEO: Lufkin police release video of standoff with suspect locked in deer stand

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released video of an encounter with a wanted Lufkin man who fled from officers and later locked himself in a deer stand.
According to police, the encounter began at about 7:30 p.m on Tuesday after they learned 22-year-old Trace Bentley, who had felony warrants and had previously gotten away from DPS, was at a home on Saint Andrews Circle.
Lufkin police reported Bentley attempted to evade officers in a Cadillac before crashing into a fence and fleeing on foot in a wooded area behind the subdivision. Police later found Bentley locked inside a box-styler deer stand with a gun.
According to a press release from Lufkin police, a special response team tried talking Bentley out of the stand before eventually firing tear gas into the stand to get him to come out.
Bentley was arrested at about 1:40 a.m. He has been charged with unlawful carry of a weapon and evading arrest along with previous warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
The video released by the police department is a compilation of body cam footage from several officers responding to the scene. In the video, officers are seen confronting Bentley as he evades them in the Cadillac. They are also seen finding him in the deer stand and attempting to get him to come out.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.