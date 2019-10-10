WEBXTRA: Victim’s mother, best friend testify at Lufkin man’s murder trial

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The victim’s mother and the best friend testified at the Angelina County Courthouse on Thursday.
The jury heard from several witnesses during the third day of the murder trial against Andre Woods. He’s charged in the death of Ashleigh Elijah, 24, of Lufkin.
Elijah’s mother did not look in Woods’ direction as she answered questions about Ashleigh’s personality.
Ashleigh’s best friend Myeisha McKnight also took the stand. She told the jury the argument unfolded in McKinight’s mother’s house the night before the shooting.
She told the jury that Ashleigh wanted to hurt Woods with a baseball bat. She said Woods laughed it off.
Thursday was day three of the trial. Testimony is expected to continue Friday morning.
