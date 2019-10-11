East Texas Ag News: High yield projected for Texas wheat crops

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas wheat acres are being prepared and planted. And despite fewer acres, projections are for a high yield 2020.
The USDA planting projections suggest producers will plant one-percent less wheat than last year nationally. Last year, around four-and-a half-million acres of wheat were planted in Texas. The USDA expects acres to produce significantly higher yields compared to 2019.
Hard red winter wheat, which is the class most Texas acres are planted with, is expected to produce almost 27 percent more wheat than last year.
