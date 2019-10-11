Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Light rain will begin to come to an end this evening. Expect skies to gradually clear out late evening and overnight. Game time temperatures for the high school football games will be chilly. Expect temperatures in the lower 50s at kickoff dropping into the 40s by the 4th quarter. Winds will stay breezy out of the north through the evening with wind chills in the 40s and 50s so bundle up! Mostly sunny skies are expected for Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will be the coolest we’ve seen all season. Expect morning lows near 40 degrees with a few places dropping into the upper 30s. A beautiful Saturday afternoon is ahead with lots of sunshine and nice, cool temperatures in the mid 60s along with light winds. Clouds increase Sunday with a chance for some showers by Sunday afternoon and temperatures warming into the 70s. Next week could transition East Texas into somewhat of a wet pattern with at least slight chances for rain almost every day. The best chances will be midweek with another cold front arriving.