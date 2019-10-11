Here’s your Red Zone Forecast for Week 7

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There’s a slight chance for rain at the start of the football games this evening, mainly for far southern counties.
Rain should be quickly ending by early evening with clearing skies during the late evening and overnight tonight. Winds will be the main problem for game time. North and northwest winds will continue to gust up to 15-20 mph throughout the evening and as temperatures drop into the lower 50s and even the 40s by halftime, wind chills will cause temperatures to feel like the 30s and 40s. Bundle up!