Power of Pink!: 27th annual breast cancer awareness luncheon set in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and the Temple Cancer Center will host the 27th annual Power of Pink! Luncheon Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The event features hilarious and heartwarming moments that entertain, inspire and provide educational awareness, according to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial.
Educator, motivational speaker and author, Merlyna Valentine, will share her message of “Passion, Perseverance, and Purpose…straight from the heart.”
Valentine has taken her inspiration for living a purposeful life to audiences all over the U.S.; and as an educator for the past 30 years, she has dedicated her life to making a difference in the lives of others.
Valentine served as a teacher, principal, and executive director in a highly successful school district. Her transformational leadership as a school principal resulted in her school’s recognition as a “Top Gains” school. She received numerous awards and commendations such as teacher of the year, principal of the year, and was chosen as the University of New Orleans College of Education and Human Development Alumna of the Year," according to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial.
The Power of Pink! luncheon began as a handful of women discussing breast cancer over sack lunches in the hall of CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. It’s now grown to a luncheon that caters to more than 1,200 women in East Texas.
One of the much anticipated portions of the event, the 11th Annual Art Bra Exhibit, will showcase extravagant bras as various members of the community “walk the runway” modeling these uniquely creative designs.
Click here to vote for your favorite Art Bra design.
