Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today was very pleasant with highs topping off in the middle to upper 60s. A few isolated showers in Deep East Texas this afternoon, and these isolated rain chances will continue overnight into Sunday as well. Tomorrow we’ll wake up in the upper 40s and lower 50s before warming into the low 70s in the afternoon. Quiet conditions overnight into Monday but as we head into the afternoon for your Columbus Day, showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible with a quick warmup into the upper 70s and possibly low 80s for a few warmer spots. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. For now, the front looks to move through East Texas overnight Tuesday, so we could see a few AM showers and t’storms for your Wednesday before conditions clear out later in the day. Not nearly as big a drop in temps like we saw with our last front. Highs for your Wednesday should level off in the low to middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated showers for Friday with low 80s returning to East Texas. More cloud cover and a better chance to see some showers by next Saturday.